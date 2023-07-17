Members Advisory Group LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Members Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 4.1% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $380.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,310,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,433,414. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $382.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.12.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

