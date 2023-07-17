Members Advisory Group LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Members Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $413.33. The company had a trading volume of 741,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.56 and its 200-day moving average is $378.13. The stock has a market cap of $314.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $414.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

