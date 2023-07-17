Members Advisory Group LLC Has $8.25 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Members Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 5.3% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Members Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period.

SCHG stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.01. The stock had a trading volume of 165,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,204. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.23. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $77.38.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

