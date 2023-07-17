Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Buys 36,115 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,115 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 1.3% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 367.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,358,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,854,000 after buying an additional 1,067,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,031,000 after buying an additional 927,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,560,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 514.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 830,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,244,000 after buying an additional 695,662 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,088,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE WH traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $74.05. 163,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,681. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average is $71.00. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $589,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at $423,226.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

See Also

