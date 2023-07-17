Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 215,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Barnes Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 52.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Barnes Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Barnes Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 412,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Barnes Group

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE B traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.60. 21,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 581.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

