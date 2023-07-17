Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $10.30 Million Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the period. Belden accounts for 1.1% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Belden worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the first quarter worth approximately $16,070,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Belden by 44.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management bought a new stake in Belden during the first quarter worth approximately $694,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 8.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Belden by 59.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 54,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20,394 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $2,500,234.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,110.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $3,241,593 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Belden Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

BDC stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.35. The stock had a trading volume of 22,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.32. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $99.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.12%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

