Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $10 Million Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,185 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of ITT worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,298,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ITT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,097,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,543,000 after purchasing an additional 152,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ITT by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after purchasing an additional 87,718 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in ITT by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,385,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ITT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

ITT Trading Up 0.4 %

ITT traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.56. 91,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,077. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $98.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

