Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $11.09 Million Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 408,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,305 shares during the quarter. ChampionX makes up 1.2% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $11,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX remained flat at $34.04 during midday trading on Monday. 328,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,891. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.58. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 14,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $487,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,210,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

