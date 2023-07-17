Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $6.45 Million Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236,790 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

KRG traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.08. 202,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,919. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 765.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3,201.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Articles

