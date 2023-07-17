Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $6.96 Million Stock Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,960 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of InvenTrust Properties worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 10.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 8.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.21. 36,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,919. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2155 per share. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IVT shares. Compass Point decreased their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered InvenTrust Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

