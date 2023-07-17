Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,565 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,745,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 419,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,034,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,076,000 after acquiring an additional 410,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,932,000 after acquiring an additional 347,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 3.4 %

AUB stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.59. 80,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,252. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.81%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

