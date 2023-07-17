Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,329 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,329 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 73.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,000,450 shares of company stock valued at $172,286,555 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.33. 95,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.14. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.93.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

About MKS Instruments

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.