Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,965 shares during the quarter. Kontoor Brands makes up about 1.3% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $12,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 71.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 88,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter.

KTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

Shares of KTB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 61,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $53.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 102.91% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

