Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Cut by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,732,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $277.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.84.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $306.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,855,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,672,547. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $316.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.10. The stock has a market cap of $786.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $211,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,695,479. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $211,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,695,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $9,616,012 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.