Metars Genesis 24 Hour Volume Hits $71,047.83 (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $100.46 million and $71,047.83 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Metars Genesis token can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00005273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.58036558 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $70,104.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

