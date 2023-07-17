Metawar Price Tops $0.0002 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Metawar token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $47.23 million and approximately $4.35 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metawar

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00022493 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

