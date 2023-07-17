Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Short Interest Update

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microvast

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microvast stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Microvast were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Microvast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MVSTW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.27. 77,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,887. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22. Microvast has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.48.

