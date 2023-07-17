Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.57% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,259. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $91.37 and a 12-month high of $123.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.60 and its 200 day moving average is $116.49.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

