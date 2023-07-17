Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $27,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.13.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

CHKP traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.66. The stock had a trading volume of 279,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,304. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

