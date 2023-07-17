Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,010,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880,712 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,624,000 after purchasing an additional 333,994 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,003,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,484,000 after purchasing an additional 253,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $96.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,396,268. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.43. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2319 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

