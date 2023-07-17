Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up 1.3% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.67% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $57,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.39. 1,555,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,656. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.4292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

