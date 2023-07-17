Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 15,197 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,197 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 99,906.5% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,097,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,095,974 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,188,000 after buying an additional 685,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after buying an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.82. 302,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.45. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

