Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 3,900 Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter.

Get U.S. Global Jets ETF alerts:

U.S. Global Jets ETF Price Performance

JETS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.48. 2,071,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,825. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.