Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,690,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,840,000. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF comprises about 2.0% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XME. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,996,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

XME traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.75. 1,069,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,790. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.