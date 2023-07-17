Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 360,600 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 485,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $20.40 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays cut Millicom International Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $21.15.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Further Reading

