Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Down 42.2% in June

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 259,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.41. 218,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.90.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

