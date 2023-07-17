Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,432,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,981,000 after purchasing an additional 85,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,519,000 after purchasing an additional 480,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,407,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,800,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:INDA traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $44.26. 2,201,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

