Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Purchases New Shares in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,316,000. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned about 2.48% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 109,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,749,000 after acquiring an additional 200,569 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,295,000 after buying an additional 125,531 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 584,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,814,000 after buying an additional 288,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 402,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,588,000 after buying an additional 59,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.97. 34,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,739. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.52.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.