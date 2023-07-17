Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.17.

NYSE MHK opened at $112.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day moving average of $103.73. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $137.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

