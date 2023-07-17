Monero (XMR) Market Cap Hits $3.01 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and approximately $53.69 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $164.40 or 0.00545204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,153.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.08 or 0.00302049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.27 or 0.00790172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00063007 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00119858 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,306,309 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

