Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $165.05 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000796 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00047626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013649 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000793 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,076,091,891 coins and its circulating supply is 683,700,993 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.