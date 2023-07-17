Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Mytilineos (OTCMKTS:MYTHY)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mytilineos (OTCMKTS:MYTHY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Mytilineos Stock Performance

Mytilineos Company Profile

Mytilineos SA operates in metallurgy, sustainable engineering solution, renewables and storage development, and power and gas sectors in Greece, the European Union, Hellas, and internationally. The company engages in the development and contract of solar and energy storage projects. It is also involved in contract of specialized large-scale integrated turn-key projects; and provision of photovoltaic construction, as well as environmental solutions for water and waste management, pollution prevention, energy, and air emissions.

