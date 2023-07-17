Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Short Interest Update

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MCAA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCAA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,512,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at $4,423,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

