Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705,594 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,674,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $678,950,000 after buying an additional 394,336 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,962,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,811,000 after buying an additional 1,099,407 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,758,000 after purchasing an additional 319,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Mplx by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,184,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,263,000 after purchasing an additional 381,953 shares during the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Mplx Price Performance

NYSE MPLX traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.32. 828,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.41. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $35.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 79.90%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

