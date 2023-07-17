Multichain (MULTI) Price Hits $1.90

Multichain (MULTI) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, Multichain has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One Multichain token can currently be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00006277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multichain has a market cap of $34.85 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Multichain Token Profile

Multichain was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

