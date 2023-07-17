Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.87

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.87 and last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 19006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

