My DeFi Pet Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $899,844.18 and $138,994.69 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002762 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000507 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011233 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

