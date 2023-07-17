Nano Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Nano has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $97.09 million and approximately $656,218.11 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002408 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,243.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00304308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.05 or 0.00809939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013278 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00545700 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00062868 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00120520 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

