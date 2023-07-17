Nano (XNO) Price Tops $0.73

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $97.69 million and approximately $599,867.43 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,300.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00308295 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.24 or 0.00835760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.00544192 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00062844 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00123827 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

