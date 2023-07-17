NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Shares Sold by Amtrust Financial Services Inc.

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Free Report) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,741 shares during the period. NanoVibronix makes up 0.0% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NanoVibronix were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NanoVibronix by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 227,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NanoVibronix by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoVibronix by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of NanoVibronix in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NAOV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,365. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. NanoVibronix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

NanoVibronix ( NASDAQ:NAOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

