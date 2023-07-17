National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Short Interest Update

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 532,400 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 726,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBHC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

National Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NBHC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 75,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,787. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.49 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Bank’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the first quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 145.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

