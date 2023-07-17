Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $495.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $470.00 to $495.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark reissued a sell rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $390.23.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $441.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.56. Netflix has a 1-year low of $174.56 and a 1-year high of $456.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.