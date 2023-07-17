Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Acquires 234 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,793 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.66. 507,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $86.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

