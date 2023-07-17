Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys 548 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $96.38. 766,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,482. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
