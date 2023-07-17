Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys 548 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $96.38. 766,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,482. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.