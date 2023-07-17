Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $12.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $900.65. 444,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,754. The company has a market capitalization of $371.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $792.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $671.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.