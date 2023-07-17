Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned about 0.66% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBMM. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1,052.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 62,107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,193 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:IBMM traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 326,375 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0379 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

