Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JHSC. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 27,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

JHSC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.20. 1,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $34.53.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Announces Dividend

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.