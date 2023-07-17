Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Lowers Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.9 %
Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,801. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $69.94.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.
Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
