Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Lowers Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,801. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

