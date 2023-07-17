Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 38,422 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,422 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 0.23% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 662,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 87,327 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 120,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,534. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.