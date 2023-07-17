Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Raises Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 642.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBMN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.35. 341,173 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

